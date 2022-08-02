High Chance Of Rain The Next Several Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.