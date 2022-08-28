FWC: If You Find A Fawn, Leave It Alone

White-tailed deer fawning is in full swing in the Florida Panhandle. Sometimes people assume a fawn they find by itself has been abandoned, and they try to “rescue” it, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

But instead of trying to rescue it, FWC says just leave it alone.

During the first few weeks of a fawn’s life, a doe will hide her offspring then move to a safe distance to prevent her scent from attracting predators to the young animal’s hiding spot, FWC said. She’ll return often to nurse and care for the fawn. While hidden, the baby deer might lie motionless as a survival mechanism to deter prey. But sometimes people mistakenly think a fawn’s lack of movement means it’s sick or injured, prompting them to remove the animal to get it help.

“If you find a fawn that you think is abandoned, do not touch it, pick it up or remove it from its natural environment. Instead, leave it alone and quietly move away from the area,” FWC said.