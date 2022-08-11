Flomaton Murder Suspect Now Behind Bars Locally; Also Wanted For Wisconsin Murder

A Michigan man wanted for murdering a Flomaton man last week is now behind bars locally.

Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was arrested August 3 in Shelby County, Alabama, on charges related to a murder in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 2. According to reports, he signed an extradition waiver last Friday for his return to Wisconsin. He remained in the Shelby County Jail until Wednesday, when he was transferred back to Escambia County, Alabama.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond Wednesday night, formally charged with murder and first degree burglary.

Dwight Dixon, 52, was found deceased when officers from the Flomaton Police Department responded to an emergency medical call on Dixon Road about 8:30 a.m.

Last week, Intelligence Analysts within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Fusion Center received information and created a statewide law enforcement bulletin on behalf of the Green Bay Police Department and the United States Marshals (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force of a possible murder suspect traveling in Alabama.

Once the bulletin was released intelligence analysts quickly began receiving tips from local police departments which assisted ALEA special agents in identifying Anderson as the suspect and led to the discovery of evidence which

linked him to murders in both states.

Anderson was located while operating a stolen vehicle and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and officers with the Helena Police Department in Helena.

Authorities have not released any further details about the Flomaton murder or any possible motive. ALEA said their findings will be presented to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.



Dwight Dixon