FDOT’s Reconstruction Of Highway 29 In Century Will Cost The Town $377K They Don’t Have

A $3.3 million Florida Department of Transportation resurfacing and major safety improvement project on Highway 29 this winter will come with a big price tag for Century.

As we first reported in June, FDOT plans a major reconstruction of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line. The project includes the roadway reconstruction, curb and gutter, drainage upgrades, signal loop replacement, driveway modifications, and sidewalks — all paid for by the state.

But Century is facing an estimated $377,411.65 cost to relocate their water, wastewater and natural gas lines due to the highway project.

It’s money that Century does not have.

FDOT will loan Century the money on a 15-year note at 0% interest.

Dale Long, Century’s engineer, told the town council this week that he plans to explore if the town’s new Rural Community designation might allow for forgiveness of all, or part, of the loan amount.

Pictured: Looking south into Florida on Highway 29 in Century. Pictured inset: Part of a Highway 29 safety improvement project will include the realignment of this curve. Graphics below show project details. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.