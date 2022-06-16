Major FDOT Safety Improvement Project Set To Begin On Highway 29 In Century This Winter

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin a $3.3 million major safety improvement project on Highway 29 in Century this winter.

FDOT plans a major reconstruction of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line. The project includes the roadway reconstruction, curb and gutter, drainage upgrades, signal loop replacement, driveway modifications, and sidewalks.

A curve at Jackson Street (pictured inset and shown in graphic below) will be realigned with drainage improvements; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The new state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis included $3,278,228 for the project.

Pictured: Looking south into Florida on Highway 29 in Century. Pictured inset: Part of a Highway 29 safety improvement project will include the realignment of this curve. Graphics below show project details. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.