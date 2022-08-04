Escambia One Of Nine Counties Included In New Opioid Recovery Program

Escambia County is one of nine counties in the state to be included in a new opioid recovery program announced Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said the piloted substance abuse and recovery network addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, according to the governor.

“Biden’s border crisis has caused a massive infusion of drugs coming into our state,” DeSantis said. “This year we increased the penalties for individuals trafficking drugs in our state, and now we are giving Floridians the tools they need to break the substance abuse cycle. Substance abuse can affect any family at any time, so from education to law enforcement to treatment we are going to make sure that Floridians can take advantage of this new addiction recovery model.”

Escambia County County EMS Chief David Torsell said recently that Escambia County leads the state in opioid overdose deaths.

“In my 26-year career, I have not seen as much death from overdose in such a short amount of time as I’ve been in Escambia County,” Torsell said. He’s been in Escambia County since June 1, 2021. “A very sad thing.”

As of August 1, Escambia EMS had responded to 1209 overdoses this year, with 37 of those in the last week.

“It is so vital for individuals contending with a substance use disorder to have access to the right array of services that will work for their individual needs,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “When agencies, stakeholders, and partners alike come together to bolster our state’s system of care, we can ensure that Floridians have access to comprehensive services when they need it most. Today’s announcement of the implementation of the CORE Network model throughout the state is yet another example of how the DeSantis administration is leveraging our state’s resources to help families move forward with dignity on their journey of recovery.”

“Addiction is heartbreaking for all involved, and we ultimately want to help people address the stress traumas that led them to addiction,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “One day the standard of care will address the trauma and the stress, but until then we have the evidence-based practices that exist in place. This program is an applied, intensive application to managing addiction through powerful, effective practice that connects people to what they need to get out of the horrific cycle of addiction.”

The COREprogram was successfully piloted in Palm Beach County for nearly two years and will be expanding in up to 12 counties to break the overdose cycle. Floridians battling with addiction can utilize CORE for stabilization and to receive medical assisted treatment that is specialized to sustain a clean pathway to success. CORE will be expanded in two phases. Phase one counties include Escambia, Brevard, Clay, Duval,, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, and Volusia counties.