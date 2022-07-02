‘We Are Number One’ – EMS Chief Says Escambia Leads Florida In Opioid Overdose Deaths

Escambia County leads the state in opioid overdose deaths, according to Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell.

“We are number one. We get the trophy that nobody else wants. We are the ones recognized for that we don’t want to be recognized for. The state has absolutely recognized us as someone who needs assistance from the state in order to combat this problem.”

“In my 26-year career, I have not seen as much death from overdose in such a short amount of time as I’ve been in Escambia County,” Torsell said. He’s been in Escambia County since June 1, 2021. “A very sad thing.”

The state recently announced Escambia County is one of nine counties to be fully funded for an overdose assistance program that will offer addiction therapy services.

He said during the 2021 calendar year, Escambia County EMS administered 1,391 doses of Narcan, a medication that is given in hopes of stopping an opioid overdose. There were a total of 1,085 overdose calls in 2021.

Just over half way through 2022, Escambia EMS had administered 964 doses of Narcan. As of Monday, had responded to 1,134 overdoses this year, with 42 of those last week.

“We’ve already surpassed last year’s overdose numbers in the first half of the year. We are going to double last year’s number,” the EMS chief said. “That is extremely concerning.”

He added that fortunately right now there are not a lot of overdoses among school-aged children. But he wants to use community partners like the Escambia County School district to help educate children about the dangers of the drug use they may see among adults at home.

“Fentanyl has become the bane of our existence. Previously, you go back years, you’re talking about cocaine, marijuana, things like that. But now, everything as we’re seeing has fentanyl in it,” Torsell said.

He said the fentanyl is often mixed with other illicit drugs, and people don’t know they are taking it until it’s too late.

“It’s extremely frustrating to see what we are seeing in our community and just know that it’s kind of become the norm,” he said.

But some days are worse than others.

Escambia EMS has seen 19 overdoses in one day in a six to eight block area. They are literally able to tell when a new batch of drugs arrives in a community or zip code. Those drugs, the EMS director said, are often given away for free.

“They are testing it. They want to see if it’s going to work. They want to see if it to them it’s good product.”

Escambia EMS often deals with overdose “frequent fliers”. For instance, someone will overdose at 6 a.m., be transported by ambulance to the hospital, and be discharged later in the day. Later the same afternoon, they are found to overdose again and transported back to the hospital.

“Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s the same cycle over and over. So, we have to do something different that what we have done previously. We have to be more than reactive, we have to be proactive,” Torsell remarked. “And that’s what we are going to do.”

Torsell’s comments came as he spoke to the Escambia County School Board at the invitation of Kevin Adams, District 1 member and board chair.