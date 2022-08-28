ECUA Proposes Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increase, Plus Extra Sanitation Fee

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) has proposed a rate increase for sanitation, water and wastewater services.

The ECUA board voted to advertise a public hearing on the rate increases for September 27.

Proposed Sanitation Rate Increase

ECUA is proposing a sanitation rate increase of 6% plus the addition of a $1 per month fee to fund the construction of a new sanitation transfer station on Pine Forest Road. Customers will continue to pay the $1 per month until the transfer station is paid off, which is currently projected to be in 2043.

The rate increase applies to the collection fee. For the average family with one 90-gallon container, the monthly rate will increase from $26.39 to $27.67, plus the $1 fee for the transfer station. The transfer station location is the current ECUA complex at Godwin Lane and Pine Forest Road.

The motion approving a fiscal year 2023 budget with the sanitation rate increase and the $1 fee was made by District 5 board member Kevin Stephens, and seconded by Dale Perkins. It passed 5-0.

Proposed Water And Wastewater Rate Increase

ECUA is proposing a 5% rate increase for water and wastewater. For an average customer using 6,000 gallons, the increase will be less than $1 per month for water and about $2 for wastewater.

The motion approving a budget with the rate increase for water and wastewater was made by District 1 representative Vicki Campbell and seconded by Dale Perkins before passing unanimously.