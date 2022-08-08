ECSO Seeks Woman For Questioning Only In Ensley Homicide

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning only in reference to homicide that occurred on Walnut Avenue in Ensley early Monday morning.

Investigators say they want to talk to 46-year old Amber Dawn Meadows, but there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Walnut Hill Avenue is north of West Detroit Boulevard, four blocks west of Pensacola Boulevard.