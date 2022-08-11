Contractors Licenses Revoked For Banks, LaCoste; Arrest Warrant Issued For Banks

August 11, 2022

UPDATE: The Pensacola Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Banks for a third degree felony charge contractor fail to refund.

The contractors licenses of both Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have been revoked by Escambia County.

Both were accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in payments from county residents for home improvement projects and repairs but never completing, or even starting, the work.

Banks, of Banks Construction, had been ordered by the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board to pay restitution to two homeowners for unfinished repairs.. LaCoste, of LaCoste Construction Group, was also ordered to pay restitution to another homeowner The county says both failed to pay by a Wednesday deadline.

According to our news partners at WEAR 3, Banks and LaCoste are brother-in-laws.

Santa Rosa County has also revoked Banks’ contractors license. He has also filed for bankruptcy in federal court.

Banks has been the subject of over a dozen complaints to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board this year, according to board agendas.

Comments

3 Responses to “Contractors Licenses Revoked For Banks, LaCoste; Arrest Warrant Issued For Banks”

  1. THEY ALREADY KNOW on August 11th, 2022 4:57 pm

    Both of these guys are scum.. one clearly has no intention of an honest living hunt why he didn’t make it in the military or police force
    The other is simply a freeloader trying to coast of someone else’s coat tail…Karma is going to destroy these 2 and hopefully it does it in jail.

  2. Bill on August 11th, 2022 4:53 pm

    I hope they lock these two up and throw away the key and take everything they gained fraudulently to pay back the victims.

  3. Charlotte R Bates on August 11th, 2022 4:14 pm

    What a way to get out of this situation. By filing for bankruptcy. You both should go to jail, if you want to file bankruptcy, cause we all know it’s a way out of paying back what you stole from people. Shame on you both.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 