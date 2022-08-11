Contractors Licenses Revoked For Banks, LaCoste; Arrest Warrant Issued For Banks
August 11, 2022
UPDATE: The Pensacola Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Banks for a third degree felony charge contractor fail to refund.
The contractors licenses of both Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have been revoked by Escambia County.
Both were accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in payments from county residents for home improvement projects and repairs but never completing, or even starting, the work.
Banks, of Banks Construction, had been ordered by the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board to pay restitution to two homeowners for unfinished repairs.. LaCoste, of LaCoste Construction Group, was also ordered to pay restitution to another homeowner The county says both failed to pay by a Wednesday deadline.
According to our news partners at WEAR 3, Banks and LaCoste are brother-in-laws.
Santa Rosa County has also revoked Banks’ contractors license. He has also filed for bankruptcy in federal court.
Banks has been the subject of over a dozen complaints to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board this year, according to board agendas.
Comments
3 Responses to “Contractors Licenses Revoked For Banks, LaCoste; Arrest Warrant Issued For Banks”
Both of these guys are scum.. one clearly has no intention of an honest living hunt why he didn’t make it in the military or police force
The other is simply a freeloader trying to coast of someone else’s coat tail…Karma is going to destroy these 2 and hopefully it does it in jail.
I hope they lock these two up and throw away the key and take everything they gained fraudulently to pay back the victims.
What a way to get out of this situation. By filing for bankruptcy. You both should go to jail, if you want to file bankruptcy, cause we all know it’s a way out of paying back what you stole from people. Shame on you both.