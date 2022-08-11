Contractors Licenses Revoked For Banks, LaCoste; Arrest Warrant Issued For Banks

UPDATE: The Pensacola Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Banks for a third degree felony charge contractor fail to refund.

The contractors licenses of both Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have been revoked by Escambia County.

Both were accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in payments from county residents for home improvement projects and repairs but never completing, or even starting, the work.

Banks, of Banks Construction, had been ordered by the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board to pay restitution to two homeowners for unfinished repairs.. LaCoste, of LaCoste Construction Group, was also ordered to pay restitution to another homeowner The county says both failed to pay by a Wednesday deadline.

According to our news partners at WEAR 3, Banks and LaCoste are brother-in-laws.

Santa Rosa County has also revoked Banks’ contractors license. He has also filed for bankruptcy in federal court.

Banks has been the subject of over a dozen complaints to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board this year, according to board agendas.