Citizen Catches Suspect Riding Stolen John Deere Gator Along Highway 97

An Alabama man was caught driving a farmer’s stolen John Deere Gator Sunday night, hours after it was stolen from a Highway 97 barn.

Mason Reece Kelly, age 21 of Bay Minette, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, felony larceny, and criminal mischief with property damage.

Kelly was one of two people who allegedly burglarized a large barn on Highway 97 near Pelt Road in Walnut Hill about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 2018 John Deere Gator valued at $25,000, a chemical sprayer worth $3,000 in the back of the Gator, a LED light bar with $100 on the front of the Gator, four DeWalt drill battery chargers valued at $300 each, four Milwaukee drill battery chargers valued at $200 each, three John Deere battery chargers worth $200 each and a red 5-gallon gas can valued at $35. They also damaged nine metal doors to a cotton picker head worth $400 each by running over them with the Gator.

After daylight Sunday, deputies search the area for the stolen Gator but were unsuccessful.

About 9:30 Sunday night, a friend of the property owner spotted a man later identified as Kelly on the stolen Gator driving north on Highway 97 toward Alabama, according to an arrest report. The friend escorted Kelly and the Gator back to the Davisville Community Center on Highway 97 and called law enforcement.

The victim’s friend stated Kelly took off a blue shirt and placed it on the Gator. A deputy noted in his report that the shirt and a hat in the Gator appeared to be the same items worn by a suspect in surveillance video of the burglary. Deputies also seized a flashlight from Kelly’s pocket that was believed to be the one used during the burglary.

The Gator, sprayer and attached light bat were returned to the owner. At last report, the battery chargers and gas can were still missing.

Kelly remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.