Century Council Gets First Look At Proposed Budget, And It’s $51K In The Black

The Century Town Council got their first look Monday evening at the town’s proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins October 1.

Noticeably absent from the budget is any project income from the Capital Trust Agency. As we were first to report last week, Century will no longer receive any income from the CTA as it was organized into another agency that did not include Century as a partner.

Century’s budget for the current fiscal year ending September 30 projected $200,000 in income for CTA. According to a recent financial report, the town had realized $264,841.09 this fiscal year. For the new budget, the estimated income is zero.

RELATED: Century Loses Bond Agency Deal That’s Made Them $1.8 Million By Approving Nearly $4 Billion In Projects

According to the town’s accountant, the proposed budget still projects $51,000 more in income than expenses.

Having seen the proposed budget for the first time Monday, the council will hold another workshop as the budgeting process continues.

Pictured: A Monday evening Century budget workshop with council members (L-R) Sandra McMurray-Jackson, Dynette Lewis, and James Smith, Jr. Council member Leonard White joined mid-meeting by phone. Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. was absent due to a death in the family, according to the town clerk. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.