Century Loses Bond Agency Deal That’s Made Them $1.8 Million By Approving Nearly $4 Billion In Projects

Century has lost a deal that has earned them nearly $1.8 million since 1999, with most of that coming in just the past six years.

The town has served an integral role in the tax-exempt financing of nearly $4 billion worth of projects, including affordable housing projects, airport facilities, hotel and convention developments promoting tourism, health care projects, and K-12 educational buildings.

On the surface it might seem unlikely that Century, one of the poorest small cities in the state, could play a part in the financing of dozens of multi-million projects including the Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, $439 million in hotel and convention centers for the Seminole Nation, airport cargo terminals, schools and apartment complexes. The bond money is not from municipal funds of either Gulf Breeze or Century.

The approvals were granted by Century and Gulf Breeze as members of the Capital Trust Agency (the “Agency”), an independent public body for the purpose of financing or otherwise accomplishing development programs. Century entered into the Capital Trust Agency with Gulf Breeze in 1999 with Century essentially serving as the “second signature” for CTA, certifying that the projects meet a public purpose under IRS rules and regulations.

The City of Gulf Breeze partnered with the newly formed Capital Trust Authority (referred to hereafter as the “Authority” in this article). The new Authority has partnered with Quincy, Florida, as their second signature for all new bond issues. With no involvement, Century will receive no income.

In 2019, a scathing grand jury report found that Century was in a state of financial emergency, and that the council and administration failed to act in the best interest of the community. “Town officials have shown a clear lack of knowledge and understanding as to the operations of a governmental organization,” the grand jury found

About the same time 2019, Century pushed for the first rate increase in about 20 years, from $350 for each $1 million of bonds issued with a $2,500 minimum per issuance. An agreement was reached to up the payment to $400 per million up to $50 million and $325 for each additional million.

By 2021, Century was looking for another fee increase to $775 per million. And the old CTA was facing increased difficulty in getting bonds approved smoothly by the Century town council. Due to the lack of a quorum, some Agency bond projects were delayed, and CTA faced growing discord between council members.

The Authority’s new deal with Quincy will pay that city $400 per million in bonds, with a minimum of $5,000.

“The Capital Trust Agency (the “Agency”) is still in existence and will continue to administer the outstanding bonds that have been issued dating back to 1999,” Denis McKinnon told NorthEscambia.com. He is the executive director of both the old Agency and the new Authority. Century only received payment upon the issuance of bonds, so their income from the Agency will now presumably by zero as all new bonds will be issued by the Authority with Gulf Breeze and Quincy.

The Agency has paid Century a total of $1,789,828.52 with more than $1 million of that since 2016.

Century’s budget for the current fiscal year ended September 30 project $200,000 in income for CTA. According to a recent financial report, the town had realized $264,841.09 this fiscal year.

“I have not heard from them (the Agency) since January,” Boutwell recently said. “They have not contacted me whatsoever…I thought we had a good deal; I thought we had a good partner.” The Century town council has not been informed of the situation to date in a regular council meeting.

Boutwell said he realizes Century will be impacted when some quarter million dollars is removed from next year’s budget, but the town should have never relied heavily on that income since an exact amount was never guaranteed.

“It’s a gift; you won’t know what you are getting. Who knows if anything could go through; I don’t depend on it,” he said. “We are not losing financially; it was a gift.”

