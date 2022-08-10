Alton Jackson “A.J.” Edwards

Alton Jackson, A.J. Edwards, age 78, of Bratt, FL, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. A.J was a graduate of Ernest Ward High School. He earned an associates degree from Faulkner State Community College.

A.J. was a veteran of the US Airforce and served in Vietnam. In 1969, A.J. opened A.J. Edwards Roofing CO and was owner and operator for 52 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bratt. He enjoyed panning for gold and it was something he shared with his grandkids. He was a storyteller and could be found talking with friends and drinking coffee at many locations in Atmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jackson Edwards and Lizzie Godwin Edwards, siblings Alfred Edwards and James Edwards, Sharon Zettlemoyer and Marilyn Branch, and son-in-law Ray Hodgins.

He is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, Willie Jean Gilman Edwards; brothers, Carlton Edwards and Bernie(Debora) Edwards: children: Cindy Hodgins, Tracy Edwards, Della Rydzowski, and Wade (Brandi) Edwards; grandchildren, Steven Rydzowski, Ally Edwards, Alyse (Ben) Idell, Taylor Hodgins,

Braxton Edwards, Kaylee Hodgins, Bradi Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Nathan Hodgins, Macy Edwards, and Shelby and Sarah Rydzowski.

Funeral services will be conducted at Petty Eastside Chapel, Atmore, AL on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The viewing will be at 10:00 am and services at 11:00 with Pastor Jim Stickle officiating. Graveside service to follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Hodgins, Braxton Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Nathan Hodgins, Ben Idell, and Cary Jordan Edwards.