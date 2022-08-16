A Few Strong Storms Are Possible This Afternoon

August 16, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

