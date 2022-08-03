Police Seek Hit And Run Driver After Pedestrian Killed On Bayou Texar Bridge

A Pensacola pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning.

Travis Hurd, 41, was struck by a vehicle on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Hurd did not stop and left traveling east on Cervantes Street, according to Pensacola Police.

Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene was a 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat. The vehicle will be missing the lower front spoiler, and the fender liner from the right front wheel well.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle, is asked to call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1905 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.