Police Seek Hit And Run Driver After Pedestrian Killed On Bayou Texar Bridge

August 15, 2022

A Pensacola pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning.

Travis Hurd, 41, was struck by a vehicle on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Hurd did not stop and left traveling east on Cervantes Street, according to Pensacola Police.

Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene was a 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat. The vehicle will be missing the lower front spoiler, and the fender liner from the right front wheel well.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle, is asked to call Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1905 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments

One Response to “Police Seek Hit And Run Driver After Pedestrian Killed On Bayou Texar Bridge”

  1. So sad on August 15th, 2022 4:44 pm

    Always the life of the party. Travis was a one in a million and one of a kind person. Would have given you the shirt off his back any day. Hope there are plenty of garden gnomes in the next life for you. Prayers to the Hurd family and all the friends that have every known him.
    To the coward that left: Turn yourself in and accept the consequences. You will be found and it will only get worse. You will have to live the rest of your life knowing you killed another human being and did not attempt to offer aid. My prayer to you is for you to come forward and ask for forgiveness from his family and the Lord for your selfishness.





