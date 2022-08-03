Century Man Caught With Fentanyl And Weapons, ECSO Says

A Century man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges, and a homeless woman is facing drug charges, after they were found with fentanyl in a van by an Escambia County Roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keith Aaron Roads, 42, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, unlawful carrying a weapon without a license, unlawful carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a concealed weapon while committing a felony, and carrying a concealed firearm while committing a felony.

Mary Katherine Sames Mundy, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Forest Road and Sharon Lane to check a reported suspicious van parked on the side of the road. They reported finding Roads in the driver’s seat with Mundy in the front passenger seat.

Roads allowed a deputy to look for his identification inside his backpack. The backpack did not contain his identification, but deputies did find a loaded .38 revolver, a loaded .22lr pistol and brass knuckles, according to an arrest report. Roads’ ID was ultimately found in his pants pocket.

The vehicle was searched after a K-9 alert. Inside the van, deputies found a substance that field tested positive for fentanyl, along with a marijuana pipe, another broken pipe, cut plastic straws and smoking devices, the report states.

Roads remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $115,500, and Mundy was jailed with a bond amount of $2,000.