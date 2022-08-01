Florida Average Gas Price Dips Below $4

August 1, 2022

Florida gas prices slipped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a seven-week streak of declines. The state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.

Additionally, the state average is back below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly five months (March 6). On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 5.

The average price in Escambia County was $3.82 Sunday night. A low of $3.55 in North Escambia could be found at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out at $3.44 at the warehouse clubs.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 