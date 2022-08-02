Ladwig’s Strong Start Spoiled In 11-4 Wahoos Loss

August 29, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 11-4 in their series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon despite another quality start from A.J. Ladwig.

Ladwig (L, 7-4) allowed an unearned run in the first and a solo homer to Niko Hulsizer in the fourth, but completed 6.0 innings of four-hit ball. Pensacola couldn’t solve Montgomery starter Michael Mercado or reliever Chris Gau (W, 5-0), collecting only an infield hit over the first seven innings.

Montgomery broke the game open in the top of the eighth, scoring four runs against Jefry Yan thanks to a pair of walks and RBI singles from Kyle Manzardo and Jordan Qsar. The Blue Wahoos returned the favor with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, getting two-out RBI hits from Nasim Nuñez, Paul McIntosh and J.D. Osborne to draw the deficit to 6-4.

Biscuits reliever Trevor Brigden fanned Griffin Conine as the potential go-ahead run to end the eighth-inning threat, and the Montgomery offense got back to work in the ninth with five more runs against Zack Leban and Robinson Martinez. A Manzardo three-run homer was the decisive blow as the Biscuits earned a split in the six-game series.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game road series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

