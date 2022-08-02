ECSO: Crooks May Target People Leaving Financial Institutions

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be observant when leaving the bank for crooks that may target them later.

The ECSO, along with other local and national law enforcement agencies, has received several reports of victims leaving local banks and carrying bank bags being targeted and followed from the bank to their destination. Once the victim exits their vehicle, the suspect breaks the vehicle window and steals the bank bag.

“The ECSO asks that you be aware of your surroundings and do not leave money or personal belongings in your vehicle,” the agency said.

Stock photo.