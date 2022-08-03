Groundbreaking Held For New Skatepark

The City of Pensacola broke ground Tuesday for a new skatepark.

The Blake Doyle Skatepark at Hollice T. Williams Park will include about 25,000 square feet of skateable surface area for skaters of all ages and skill levels. The skatepark will feature a beginner area, multilevel skate plaza, and two skate bowls, along with an additional 5,700 square feet of surrounding sidewalk and gathering areas.

“I know there are so many people in our community who have been waiting for this day,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I’m incredibly excited to see the Blake Doyle Skatepark project take this monumental step toward becoming a reality, and I’d like to thank everyone who worked together to make this happen. I look forward to providing our skating community a dedicated place to skate right here in the City of Pensacola.”

Additional improvements through the project will include stadium seating, sidewalks, concrete gathering areas and artificial turf areas, benches, multi-colored concrete, trash cans and a small stage area.

Construction of the Blake Doyle Skatepark is expected to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.