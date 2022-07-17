Youth Lunch Program At The Library Expanded To In-House And To-Go

The youth feeding program at West Florida Public Libraries will offer both in-house and to-go lunch service beginning Monday.

The “Meals for Youths” program from Feeding the Gulf Coast provides the free lunch for Escambia County residents ages 18 and younger through August 9. Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals.

The meals are available from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Molino Library

Pensacola Library

Tryon Library

Southwest Library

Westside Library

The meals are available from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at:

Century Library

Genealogy Library

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.