Woman Drives 25 Miles From Atmore To Molino With Assault Suspect On Her Hood

A woman drove about 25 miles from Atmore to Molino with a man on the hood of her vehicle following a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

The Atmore Police Department said the man and woman allegedly had a dispute on the north side of Atmore. She drove away — with the man on her hood — and traveled south through Atmore on Main Street and into Florida on Highway 97, police said.

The victim called 911, telling dispatchers that the man tried to assault her. She said she fled with children in the vehicle and the perpetrator on the hood, according to the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office. She remained on the phone with 911 until deputies stopped the vehicle on Highway 97 at Crabtree Church Road in Molino, near the Tom Thumb.

D’Anthony Marquise Smith, age 29 of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with domestic violence related second degree misdemeanor assault with the intent or threat to do violence.

According to the ECSO, Smith was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for minor injuries before being booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the victim had not filed a report with Atmore Police about the alleged assault in Atmore.

The female has not been charged with any crime.

Pictured top: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducts a traffic stop on a SUV Wednesday on Highway 97 at Crabtree Church Road. The suspect is believed to be the individual seen on the roadway to the right of the SUV, while the victim is to the left in the photo. Pictured first below: Another view of the traffic stop as more deputies arrive on scene. Pictured bottom two photos: The investigation was moved under the canopy at the Tom Thumb during a rainstorm. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.