Woman Charged With Victim Tampering In Century ‘Vicious Bar Brawl’ With Seven Suspects

An Atmore woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly interfering into the investigation in a “vicious bar brawl” in Century.

Seven suspects have been charged to date, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said several are “documented criminal outlaw motorcycle gang members”.

Brandy Michelle Kendrick, 44, was charged with tampering with a victim in a felony first degree proceeding. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

After reviewing video of the incident, deputies determined Kendrick was present for portions of the battery, according to an arrest report. After the battery ends she appears to check on the victim and have a conservation with another individual, pulling her aside for several minutes, the report continues.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office said Kendrick appeared to intervene several times with a victim’s interview. After Kendrick left, the victim was crying and stated they were scared to identify any suspects “due to what she was told in regards to her speaking with law enforcement”, the report states.

According to the ECSO, Kendrick was in a dating relationship with suspect Bradley Griener.

James Joseph Dixon, 27, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $275,000.

Deputies said Dixon pressed a handgun into the victim’s eye, threatening to kill the victim if he talked to law enforcement.

Dixon is a documented member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club according to an arrest report.

One person was transported to the hospital following the violent fight May 7at Odom’s Bar in the 9500 block of North Century Boulevard. The victim was found outside the bar covered in blood with several injuries to his face, according to deputies.Surveillance video is below.

As NorthEscambia.com previously reported, John Percy Johnson, age 45 of Century; Bradley Scott Griener, age 31 of McDavid; Brody Luke Trainer, age 44 of Gulf Breeze; Robert Tyler Dean, age 54 of Pace; and Preston David Perry, age 31 of Pace were each charged with aggravated battery. Dean, Perry and Trainer were also charged with additional felony battery and/or assault counts. All five were released from jail on bonds ranging from $25,000 to $150,000.

A sixth suspect, 44-year old Steven R Jay Arnold of Brewton, later turned himself in at the jail on charges of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm, and aggravated assault for use of a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

The victim’s girlfriend told deputies that he was attacked by several bikers outside the bar where six or seven alleged bikers were kicking and stomping him. One allegedly pointed a gun during the attack.

The victim told investigators that he had been having an ongoing issue with “Percy Johnson” and the two ran into each other at the bar. He said Johnson told him to step outside where he was attacked by approximately five bikers wearing Outlaw motorcycle gang clothing. In addition to punching, kicking and stomping him, “one of the individuals pressed a firearm into his eyeball and stated they would kill him if he talked to the police and that not to mess with their biker family”, an arrest report states.

After the victim made a statement that he was going to sue the bar, a man believed to be the bar’s bouncer along with three or four other males began to beat him again, the report states. After the attacks, the girlfriend was approached by a white female wearing a biker vest who informed her that if she talked to law enforcement, it would “not be pretty for her”, the report continues.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants and seized video recordings from the bar.

An ECSO investigator said in his report that the videos show the victim and Johnson walk outside the bar, followed by at least seven other people, most of whom were wearing insignia consistent with criminal outlaw motorcycle gangs to include the Southern Saints and Outlaws.

The altercation was captured on video (posted below), showing the victim kicked, punched, and stomped on several times by numerous individuals, the ECSO report states. The victim remains on the ground for over 15 minutes, apparently unconscious until medical personnel arrive on scene.

The victim suffered a broken arm, broken nasal cavities and lost feeling in his lower back and leg, he told deputies. He stated that when the gun was pressed into his eye, he was told “If you talk to the police, we will kill you”.

The five suspects were released from jail on bonds as follows: Johnson -$25,000; Griener – $35,000; Trainer – $150,000; Dean – $65,000; Perry – $85,000; Arnold – $65,000.

The video below has no sound.