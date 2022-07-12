Woman Charged With Fentanyl Overdose Death Of Her Escambia Jail Cellmate

A woman has been charged with the fentanyl overdose death of her cellmate at the Escambia County Jail.

Pamela Faye Schwarz, 40, is charged with first degree homicide, drug possession, smuggling contraband and destroying evidence.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Schwarz was remanded into custody from drug court and taken to the Escambia County Jail on May 25 and placed into a cell with a 52-year old female. There was no one else in the cell.

“Within minutes, Schwarz digs deep into her pants and retrieves a plastic bag,” Simmons said. Schwarz and the cellmate shared the powdered substance from the bag, he said. “Within just a few minutes it’s clear that the cellmate, the victim in this case, has an adverse reaction to whatever she just ingested.”

Instead of calling for help, the sheriff said Schwarz helped her cellmate into bed before flushing the rest of the drugs down the toilet.

Several hours later, the victim was found unresponsive. Her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Schwarz remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond. Simmons did not release the victim’s name.