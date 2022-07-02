Wet Weather Patterns Continues Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.