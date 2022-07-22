Walnut Hill Man Charged In Pensacola Shots Fired Incident

July 22, 2022

A Walnut Hill man is accused in a shots fired incident in Pensacola.

Robert Douglas Green, 34, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, three counts of deadly missiles, felony criminal mischief, and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shots fired incident at the Avery Street Grocery where deputies found  9 mm shell casings in the road and a Toyota with a shattered window. The clerk stated she was in the back room of the store when she heard multiple gunshots. She walked toward the front where she observed a female pulling and banging at the door. She watched surveillance of Green running toward an abandoned house adjacent to the store, the report states.

The victim told the ECSO that Green pulled up in a U-Haul and told her to get int with him, but she ran. When she refused to get in the U-Haul,  Green pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger, according to the arrest report.

The report states the woman told deputies that she had only known Green for three weeks and “stopped talking to him because he’s crazy”.

The store was hit by gunfire, as was the clerk’s Toyota and a second vehicle, according to the ECSO.

Green remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Friday morning.

Comments

One Response to “Walnut Hill Man Charged In Pensacola Shots Fired Incident”

  1. Cyrus on July 22nd, 2022 1:11 am

    And 4 counts of being an idiot





