Wahoos Get 7-3 Win Over The Lookouts

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored seven early runs headed to a 7-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night, their fourth win in a row.

Jeff Lindgren (W, 4-1) was dependable as always, allowing three runs over 5.2 innings to earn the win.

After a pregame 90-minute rain delay, the Blue Wahoos jumped on Chattanooga starter Connor Curlis (L, 2-8) right away in the first inning with four quick runs. With two outs, a two-run single from Bubba Hollins was followed by a two-run double from Cobie Fletcher-Vance for an early 4-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos added three more in the second on a two-run double from Troy Johnston and run-scoring out from Griffin Conine, more than enough for Lindgren. The righty allowed a pair of home runs to Allan Cerda for the only Chattanooga runs of the night, striking out eight batters and falling just one out shy of his eighth quality start.

Though the Blue Wahoos did not score after the first two innings, a strong bullpen effort from Dylan Bice, Zack Leban and Colton Hock kept the Lookouts at arm’s length.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday.