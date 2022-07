Wahoos Beat Biloxi 7-5 Saturday Night

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 7-5 Saturday night.

Thomas Jones went 2-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs for the Wahoos. Victor Mesa was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs.

Zach McCambley earned the win for the Wahoos, allowing six hits and striking out four.