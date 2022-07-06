United Way Announces Nearly A Half Million Dollars In Grant Awards
July 6, 2022
United Way of West Florida recently awarded nearly a half million dollars in grants to 25 local nonprofit agencies in support of 29 programs through the organization’s Community Investment Process. Programs operated by these agencies provide critical services to individuals and families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the areas of education, financial stability, and health.
The $480,000 in grants were awarded through a competitive process. Community volunteers spent months reviewing applications and listening to presentations from applicants before making recommendations to United Way of West Florida’s Board of Directors for final approval.
“I appreciate all the volunteers who worked so hard during this process,” said Todd Phillips, chair of the Community Impact Committee and manager, Mortgage Loan Operations and Real Estate Lending at Navy Federal Credit Union. “While we wish we had the funding to give grants to all the programs, we have to make tough decisions every year. Our community is fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofits.”
“This year was especially tough,” said Laura Gilliam, United Way of West Florida president and CEO. “We’ve seen a decline in fundraising revenue, made worse by the pandemic. We are very thankful for the organizations and individuals who continue to support United Way of West Florida, whose generosity makes these grants possible.”
Grants were awarded as follows:
EDUCATION AWARDS – $163,563
Autism Pensacola
Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida
Beyond Walls
Serving Escambia County
Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast
Academic Success
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers
Behavioral ABCs
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Children’s Home Society of Florida
teenspace
Serving Escambia County
Council on Aging West Florida
Foster Grandparent Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
James B. Washington
Tutoring Towards Tomorrow
Serving Escambia County
Pace Center for Girls
Girls Earning Diplomas (GED) Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
ReadyKids!
ReadingPals
Serving Escambia County
YMCA
Yreads
Serving Escambia County
FINANCIAL STABILITY AWARDS – $101,106
Bright Bridge Ministries
His Place Shelter
Serving Escambia County
Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida
Emergency Assistance Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
FavorHouse of Northwest Florida
Financial Stability Program for Domestic Violence Victims
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Feeding the Gulf Coast
Mobile Pantry Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Legal Services of North Florida
Independence for Dependent and Homeless Youth
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Legal Services of North Florida
Veterans Legal Assistance
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
HEALTH AWARDS – $215,331
The ARC Gateway
Pearl Nelson Center Early Intervention
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Bright Bridge Ministries
Hot, Healthy Meals
Serving Escambia County
Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers
Essential Health Access
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Council on Aging of West Florida
Nutrition Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Council on Aging of West Florida
Senior Companion Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Ecomfort Inc.
Soup Kitchen
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Gulf Coast Kid’s House
Advocacy for Victims of Abuse
Serving Escambia County
Health and Hope Clinic
Access to Care
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Lutheran Services Florida
Sexual/Physical Abuse Treatment Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Northwest Florida Community Outreach
Supporting Our Seniors (SOS)
Serving Escambia County
OASIS Florida
Mobile Outreach Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
Santa Rosa Kid’s House
Trauma-Focused Therapy
Serving Santa Rosa County
Valerie’s House
No Child Grieves Alone
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
