United Way Announces Nearly A Half Million Dollars In Grant Awards

July 6, 2022

United Way of West Florida recently awarded nearly a half million dollars in grants to 25 local nonprofit agencies in support of 29 programs through the organization’s Community Investment Process. Programs operated by these agencies provide critical services to individuals and families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the areas of education, financial stability, and health.

The $480,000 in grants were awarded through a competitive process. Community volunteers spent months reviewing applications and listening to presentations from applicants before making recommendations to United Way of West Florida’s Board of Directors for final approval.

“I appreciate all the volunteers who worked so hard during this process,” said Todd Phillips, chair of the Community Impact Committee and manager, Mortgage Loan Operations and Real Estate Lending at Navy Federal Credit Union. “While we wish we had the funding to give grants to all the programs, we have to make tough decisions every year. Our community is fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofits.”

“This year was especially tough,” said Laura Gilliam, United Way of West Florida president and CEO. “We’ve seen a decline in fundraising revenue, made worse by the pandemic. We are very thankful for the organizations and individuals who continue to support United Way of West Florida, whose generosity makes these grants possible.”

Grants were awarded as follows:

EDUCATION AWARDS – $163,563

Autism Pensacola

Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

Beyond Walls
Serving Escambia County

Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast

Academic Success
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers

Behavioral ABCs
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Children’s Home Society of Florida

teenspace
Serving Escambia County

Council on Aging West Florida

Foster Grandparent Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

James B. Washington

Tutoring Towards Tomorrow
Serving Escambia County

Pace Center for Girls

Girls Earning Diplomas (GED) Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

ReadyKids!

ReadingPals
Serving Escambia County

YMCA

Yreads
Serving Escambia County

FINANCIAL STABILITY AWARDS – $101,106

Bright Bridge Ministries

His Place Shelter
Serving Escambia County

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida

Emergency Assistance Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

FavorHouse of Northwest Florida

Financial Stability Program for Domestic Violence Victims
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Mobile Pantry Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Legal Services of North Florida

Independence for Dependent and Homeless Youth
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Legal Services of North Florida

Veterans Legal Assistance
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

HEALTH AWARDS – $215,331

The ARC Gateway

Pearl Nelson Center Early Intervention
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Bright Bridge Ministries

Hot, Healthy Meals
Serving Escambia County

Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers

Essential Health Access
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Council on Aging of West Florida

Nutrition Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Council on Aging of West Florida

Senior Companion Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Ecomfort Inc.

Soup Kitchen
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

Advocacy for Victims of Abuse
Serving Escambia County

Health and Hope Clinic

Access to Care
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Lutheran Services Florida

Sexual/Physical Abuse Treatment Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Northwest Florida Community Outreach

Supporting Our Seniors (SOS)
Serving Escambia County

OASIS Florida

Mobile Outreach Program
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Santa Rosa Kid’s House

Trauma-Focused Therapy
Serving Santa Rosa County

Valerie’s House

No Child Grieves Alone
Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Written by William Reynolds 

 