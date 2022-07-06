United Way Announces Nearly A Half Million Dollars In Grant Awards

United Way of West Florida recently awarded nearly a half million dollars in grants to 25 local nonprofit agencies in support of 29 programs through the organization’s Community Investment Process. Programs operated by these agencies provide critical services to individuals and families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the areas of education, financial stability, and health.

The $480,000 in grants were awarded through a competitive process. Community volunteers spent months reviewing applications and listening to presentations from applicants before making recommendations to United Way of West Florida’s Board of Directors for final approval.

“I appreciate all the volunteers who worked so hard during this process,” said Todd Phillips, chair of the Community Impact Committee and manager, Mortgage Loan Operations and Real Estate Lending at Navy Federal Credit Union. “While we wish we had the funding to give grants to all the programs, we have to make tough decisions every year. Our community is fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofits.”

“This year was especially tough,” said Laura Gilliam, United Way of West Florida president and CEO. “We’ve seen a decline in fundraising revenue, made worse by the pandemic. We are very thankful for the organizations and individuals who continue to support United Way of West Florida, whose generosity makes these grants possible.”

Grants were awarded as follows:

EDUCATION AWARDS – $163,563

Autism Pensacola

Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

Beyond Walls

Serving Escambia County

Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast

Academic Success

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers

Behavioral ABCs

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Children’s Home Society of Florida

teenspace

Serving Escambia County

Council on Aging West Florida

Foster Grandparent Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

James B. Washington

Tutoring Towards Tomorrow

Serving Escambia County

Pace Center for Girls

Girls Earning Diplomas (GED) Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

ReadyKids!

ReadingPals

Serving Escambia County

YMCA

Yreads

Serving Escambia County

FINANCIAL STABILITY AWARDS – $101,106

Bright Bridge Ministries

His Place Shelter

Serving Escambia County

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida

Emergency Assistance Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

FavorHouse of Northwest Florida

Financial Stability Program for Domestic Violence Victims

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Mobile Pantry Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Legal Services of North Florida

Independence for Dependent and Homeless Youth

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Legal Services of North Florida

Veterans Legal Assistance

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

HEALTH AWARDS – $215,331

The ARC Gateway

Pearl Nelson Center Early Intervention

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Bright Bridge Ministries

Hot, Healthy Meals

Serving Escambia County

Capstone Adaptive Learning & Therapy Centers

Essential Health Access

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Council on Aging of West Florida

Nutrition Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Council on Aging of West Florida

Senior Companion Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Ecomfort Inc.

Soup Kitchen

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

Advocacy for Victims of Abuse

Serving Escambia County

Health and Hope Clinic

Access to Care

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Lutheran Services Florida

Sexual/Physical Abuse Treatment Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Northwest Florida Community Outreach

Supporting Our Seniors (SOS)

Serving Escambia County

OASIS Florida

Mobile Outreach Program

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Santa Rosa Kid’s House

Trauma-Focused Therapy

Serving Santa Rosa County

Valerie’s House

No Child Grieves Alone

Serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties