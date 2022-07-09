Two Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking Of Woman At Highway 29 McDonald’s In Gonzalez

Two men have been arrested for trying to carjack a woman at the McDonalds in Gonzalez.

Kevon Lametris Keys, 19, and Diamond Kaneil Slack, 26, are charged with attempted carjacking with a weapon. Slack (pictured left) is also charged with aggravated assault.

The victim had just gone through the drive-thru at the McDonalds on Highway 29 near Old Chemstrand Road. She was in the waiting area of the drive-thru when she was approached by two males that pulled a gun and demanded that she exit her vehicle, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

“For some reason, they decide to change their mind, made a comment something about ‘you seem like a nice lady’, and they take off and run,” Simmons said.

Keys was jailed with bond set at $50,000, and bond was set at $55,000 for Slack.