Two Arrested During ECSO Warrant Service At Bratt Home

Two people were arrested after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant service operation at home in Bratt midday Monday.

Matthew John McGhee, 32, booked into the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola as a fugitive from justice on outstanding warrants out of Atmore. Curtis James Jackson, 32, was charged by Florida authorities with felony dealing in stolen property and later released from jail Monday on a $2,500 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division responded to a home in the 7400 block of North Highway 99, about one-third of a mile south of the Florida-Alabama state line. They were acting on a tip received by Atmore Police that McGhee was at the residence and a stolen truck was outside.

Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann told NorthEscambia.com that his department holds warrants on Jackson for attempting to elude and violation of probation. McMann said McGhee had previously fled from Atmore police when they attempted to stop him in a silver Audi vehicle for traffic violations.

McGhee remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday without bond awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

A black Ford F150 pickup truck reported stolen off Robinsonville Road near Atmore was recovered Monday at the Bratt residence.

