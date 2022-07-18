Those Summer Afternoon Showers Will Be The Week’s Daily Norm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.