There’s Less Than Two Weeks To Register To Vote In The Primary Election

There are less than two week remaining to register to vote or change your party for the primary election.

You must register to vote or change your party by July 25 in order for the changes to be made effective in time for the August 23 primary election, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

For more information, visit EscambiaVotes.gov.