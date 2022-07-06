Teen Accidently Shot Himself At Dogwood Park Home, ECSO Says

A 17-year accidently shot himself in the leg early Wednesday morning in Dogwood Park, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was at a party on Chaudron Road when he attempted to remove a gun from his pants pocket and it discharged, according to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Someone drove the teen north on Highway 97 to the Walnut Hill Fire Station where an ambulance was stationed about 4:45 a.m.. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Peterson said it was unclear why the teen had the gun, but no disturbance was reported at the Chaudron Road home.

