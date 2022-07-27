Team Attack Wins 13U Youth World Series Championship

Team Attack recently won the 13U 2022 Youth World Series championship in Daytona beach.

They went 5-1, outscoring opponents 44-10.

Team Attack players are Silas Schrimsher, Christian Wendolek, Grayson Burns, Hudson Hollis, Bode Smith, Christian Golino, Cameron Miller, Gavin Grider, Jonah Graham, Brady Carlson, Brody Munr and Brody Burks. Head coach is Brian Summerlin, and assistant coaches are Kyle Hollis and Chris Munro.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.