Team Attack Wins 13U Youth World Series Championship

July 27, 2022

Team Attack recently won the 13U 2022 Youth World Series championship in Daytona beach.

They went 5-1, outscoring opponents 44-10.

Team Attack players are  Silas Schrimsher, Christian Wendolek, Grayson Burns, Hudson Hollis, Bode Smith, Christian Golino, Cameron Miller, Gavin Grider, Jonah Graham, Brady Carlson, Brody Munr and Brody Burks. Head coach is Brian Summerlin, and assistant coaches are Kyle Hollis and Chris Munro.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 