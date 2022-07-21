Storm Topples Tree (Almost) Into Bratt Home

July 21, 2022

A thunderstorm toppled a tree almost into a Bratt home Wednesday afternoon.

The pecan tree came down in front of a home just off Highway 4 about a mile east of Northview High School. The tree barely hit the home, doing just very minor damage to the edge of a porch.

No one was home at the time. The resident said that if she had been home, her car would have been parked where the tree fell.

The peak wind gust recorded by the weather station at Northview was 34 mph. A special weather statement from the National Weather Service warned of winds possibly up to 40 mph from the storm.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 