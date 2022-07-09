Showers And Thunderstorms Likely, Otherwise Hot Today

July 9, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

