School Grades Are Out For Escambia County. How Did Your School Do?

July 8, 2022

The Florida Department of Education has released school grades for 2021-2022, the first full data release since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Escambia County School District maintained an overall grade of B.

Nine schools received an A — Molino Park Elementary, Hellen Caro Elementary, N. B. Cook Elementary, Cordova Park Elementary, A. K. Suter Elementary, Pensacola Beach Elementary, Brown Barge Middle, West Florida High School, and Escambia Virtual Academy.

There were two F schools — Oakcrest Elementary and O.J. Semmes Elementary.

Warrington Elementary School received an “I”, or “Incomplete” from the state. District officials are currently reaching out to the State Department of Education for clarification.

Individual school grades in Escambia County were as follows:

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 