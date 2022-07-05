Same Weather Routine: More Showers And Storms For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.