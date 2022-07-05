Same Weather Routine: More Showers And Storms For Tuesday
July 5, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments