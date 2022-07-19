Rescuers Honored For Finding Flomaton Man Missing For 12 Hours On Creek

July 19, 2022

Several individuals were honored Monday afternoon by the Flomaton Police Department and Town Council for their part last week in locating a man with special needs that was missing for hours on a local creek.

The Flomaton Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award was presented to:

  • Sheriff Heath Jackson
  • Conservation Officer Adam Johnson
  • Firefighter Jay Jackson
  • Firefighter John Bondurant
  • Firefighter Jered Carnley
  • Firefighter Gavin Hinote
  • Citizen Travis Johnson
  • FPD Officer Tyler Sigler

Gerry Don Thompson was last seen about 6 p.m. July  in the area of the Flomaton Boat Landing on Big Escambia Creek, just off Highway 31 and the Skippy White Bridge. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he is a 33-year old  that lives with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was located safe about 12 hours later.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 