Rescuers Honored For Finding Flomaton Man Missing For 12 Hours On Creek

Several individuals were honored Monday afternoon by the Flomaton Police Department and Town Council for their part last week in locating a man with special needs that was missing for hours on a local creek.

The Flomaton Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award was presented to:

Sheriff Heath Jackson

Conservation Officer Adam Johnson

Firefighter Jay Jackson

Firefighter John Bondurant

Firefighter Jered Carnley

Firefighter Gavin Hinote

Citizen Travis Johnson

FPD Officer Tyler Sigler

Gerry Don Thompson was last seen about 6 p.m. July in the area of the Flomaton Boat Landing on Big Escambia Creek, just off Highway 31 and the Skippy White Bridge. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he is a 33-year old that lives with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was located safe about 12 hours later.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.