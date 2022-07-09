Search Underway For Missing, Endangered Flomaton Man

July 9, 2022

The Flomaton Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered Flomaton man.

Gerry Don Thompson was last seen about 6 p.m. Friday in the area of the Flomaton Boat Landing on Big Escambia Creek, just off Highway 31 and the Skippy White Bridge. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he is a 33-year old white male that lives with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was wearing gray shorts with stars, a red t-shirt, a red hat with a lobster pattern, and a gray slide shoes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or 911.

