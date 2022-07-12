Reminder: Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Day Is Tomorrow

A neighborhood cleanup will be held in the Quintette community on Wednesday, July 13.

The cleanup is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge. Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.

During neighborhood cleanups, Escambia County departments team up to bring services to residents in an effort to keep local neighborhoods clean and safe. Participating is easy: Residents in the cleanup area simply leave eligible items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by Escambia County and partnering agencies.

All debris must be at the curb directly in front of residences in the area by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Tires and paint cans should be separate from all other debris. Debris piles should not be placed under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes. All items, including containers, will be collected.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area (click map above to enlarge) are able to participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

The neighborhood cleanup initiative involves an aggressive cleanup effort, targeting different neighborhoods throughout the county, with crew members and volunteers picking up a variety of debris and waste, including electronics, furniture and household items.

Since 2016, more than 4,550 tons (9,100,000 pounds) of debris have been collected and disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program.