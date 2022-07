Reminder: Northview Chiefs Youth Football Camp Begins This Afternoon

The Northview Chiefs Football  Youth Camp begins this afternoon.

The camp, for ages 8-14, will take place from 5-7 p.m. on July 21-22 at Northview.

Registration is $50 per child. Attendees will receive fundamental coaching and instruction led by the Northview High coaching staff.  T-shirts will be provided.

For more information, email Coach Wes Summerford at WSummerford@ecsdfl.us.