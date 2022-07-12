Plans Filed For Popeyes Restaurant In Cantonment

July 12, 2022

Plans are in the works for a Popeyes in Cantonment.

Plans have been filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee for a Popeyes in the 700 block of Highway 29 — between a convenience store to the south and the Grocery Advantage shopping center to the north.

Plans show a 2,354 square foot Popeye’s restaurant and 24 parking spaces on half of the 2.4 acre parcel, with the southern half of the property reserved for “future development”. There will be access to the parking lot from both Highway 29 and Highway 95A.

The Development Review Committee has a pre-application meeting scheduled for Wednesday on the proposal. Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process would be required before any construction could begin, and the developer could choose to never build the project.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

