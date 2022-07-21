Northview NJROTC Cadets Conduct ‘FOD Walkdowns’ Cleaning Up Two Local Parks

The Northview High School NJROTC performed a little community service Wednesday, and learned a new skill at the time same time.

The cadets picked up trash at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt and at the Byrneville Community Center.

They walked methodically side by side in what’s known as a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown. On the deck of an aircraft carrier or a runway on land, sailors conduct FOD walkdowns scanning for any foreign objects, no matter how large or small, to prevent mishaps.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.