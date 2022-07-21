Northview NJROTC Cadets Conduct ‘FOD Walkdowns’ Cleaning Up Two Local Parks

July 21, 2022

The Northview High School NJROTC performed a little community service Wednesday, and learned a new skill at the time same time.

The cadets picked up trash at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt and at the Byrneville Community Center.

They walked methodically side by side in what’s known as a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown. On the deck of an aircraft carrier or a runway on land, sailors conduct FOD walkdowns scanning for any foreign objects, no matter how large or small, to prevent mishaps.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 