Northview Mini Cheer Clinic Is Saturday

The Northview High School cheerleaders Back To School Mini Chief Cheer Clinic will be held this Saturday, January 30.

Campers ages 5-12 will learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance, and more. They will also have the opportunity to cheer with the NHS cheerleaders under the Friday night lights at an upcoming Northview football game.

Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are recommended.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on July 30; the cost is $35 per child. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a family performance at 1:30 p.m.