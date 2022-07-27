Molino Fire Chief Henry Hiebert Celebrates 35 Years Of Service With ECFR

Escambia Fire County Fire Rescue Molino District Chief Henry Hiebert recently celebrated 35 years of faithful and dedicated service.

Hiebert’s career with ECFR began with a chance encounter with the late Molino chief Gary Diamond at a local gas station.

During the early stages of his career, Hiebert learned from former Molino chief Harry Nowlin and Ferry Pass chiefs Tom and Corky Jones. His early training included taking the mandatory 40-hour training class. As the standards for fire service increased, Hiebert continued his fire education, taking part in 80-hour, 160-hour and 204-hour training classes.

Most recently, the chief became part of the “2nd Alarm Project,” which is a mental health awareness program with a focus on first responders.

“It is rewarding to be able to help others through a hard time and see them move on with renewed courage and strength,” he said.

Hiebert’s wife Polly continues to provide support, whether it be rewarming meals or being late to functions due to fire calls. They have five children and recently welcomed their first grandchild with a second on the way in November.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Chief Hiebert for many years,” said ECFR Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “His service and sacrifice should be recognized as he continues to serve in his most recent capacity as District Chief of our Molino station. Chief Hiebert has a special connection with our north-end members due to his service history and is considered a mentor and good friend by many. Congratulations to Chief Hiebert and Ms. Polly on the birth of their first grandchild and thank you to both for your 35 years of service.”

“I’ve had many great mentors and have made many friends,” Hiebert said, as he continues to serve. “I feel humbled at the willingness of the firefighting brotherhood to spend personal time to teach others. My wish is that I can be as good of a mentor as those I’ve had and encouragement to those following me.”

Pictured top: Escambia Fire County Fire Rescue Molino District Chief Henry Hiebert. NorthEscambia.com photo. Pictured below: Hiebert and his wife Polly. Photo for NorthEscambia.com. Click to enlarge.