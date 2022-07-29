Man Sentenced For Threatening To Kill Rep. Matt Gaetz

A California man has been sentenced for a threat to kill Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, California, was sentenced to six months home confinement on one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce.

Huelsman was sentenced for phone threats he made on January 9, 2021, when he called Gaetz’s congressional district office in Pensacola. When no one answered the call, Huelsman left a profanity-laced voicemail threatening to kill Congressman Gaetz. This included threatening to “put a bullet in” Gaetz and members of his family. Huelsman also threatened that he was “coming for” the Congressman, and that he hoped Gaetz would “die in a shallow grave.”

“The free exercise of speech is central to our democracy,” stated U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “However, the communication of threats of physical violence, in this case by an individual who had previously made and been investigated for similar threats of violence, is clearly unlawful. With our law enforcement partners, we are committed to protecting public safety for all citizens. Today’s sentence acknowledges the defendant’s repeated threats of violence and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would threaten violence against others rather than engage in lawful debate.”

“Words matter,” said Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division, “and this sentencing should serve as a warning. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but when you harass, intimidate, and threaten violence against others, it’s a federal crime that will not be tolerated. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will work to hold you accountable.”

Huelsman’s home confinement will be followed by five years’ probation, and a $10,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police and the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.

Pictured: Rep Matt Gaetz during a campaign kickoff event last week in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.