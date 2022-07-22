Jay Woman, Atmore Man Killed In Four-Vehicle Alabama Crash

An Alabama traffic crash has claimed the life of a woman from Jay and a man from Atmore.

The crash happened on I-65 in Creola, north of Mobile. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 37-year old Brittney K. Talbot of Jay was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 35-year old David R. Mayfield, of Springville, Alabama.

Talbot’s Civic then crossed the median into the northbound lanes of traffic and struck a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by 55-year old Jesse M. Reed of Bay Minette and a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by 28-year old Timothy M. Ratliff of Mount Olive.

Talbot and her passenger, 38-year old Christopher D. Knighten of Atmore, were pronounced deceased on scene. Troopers said they were not wearing seat belts.

The investigation is continuing.